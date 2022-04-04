DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DURECT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of DRRX opened at $0.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average is $0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. DURECT has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $2.05.

DURECT ( NASDAQ:DRRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 259.46% and a negative return on equity of 52.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DURECT will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Judith J. Robertson acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.59 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in DURECT by 4.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 230,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,204 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in DURECT by 35.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,579 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9,344 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in DURECT by 49.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,666 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,849 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in DURECT by 4.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 270,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in DURECT by 36.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,261 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 13,091 shares during the last quarter. 50.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

