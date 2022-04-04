Dvision Network (DVI) Price Hits $0.53 on Top Exchanges

Dvision Network (DVI) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Dvision Network has a market cap of $175.46 million and $31.94 million worth of Dvision Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dvision Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00001139 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Dvision Network has traded 32.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dvision Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003529 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00037428 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.23 or 0.00107994 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dvision Network Coin Profile

Dvision Network is a coin. Dvision Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 331,096,290 coins. Dvision Network’s official Twitter account is @Dvision_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dvision Network’s official website is dvision.network . The official message board for Dvision Network is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Dvision Network is a new VR content ecosystem that is based on blockchain technology. Dvision Network presents a new virtual reality world, where humanity can lead an affluent life, at the very centre of the ICT based fourth industrial revolution. “

Dvision Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dvision Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dvision Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dvision Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dvision Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dvision Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.