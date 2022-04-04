DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €43.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €43.00 ($47.25) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on DWS. Barclays set a €50.00 ($54.95) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €44.00 ($48.35) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.10 ($57.25) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($50.55) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($39.56) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €44.20 ($48.57).

Shares of ETR DWS opened at €33.60 ($36.92) on Thursday. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €27.66 ($30.40) and a 52 week high of €41.88 ($46.02). The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €33.90 and its 200 day moving average price is €35.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

