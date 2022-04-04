Dynamic (DYN) Price Tops $0.0746 on Exchanges

Dynamic (DYN) traded down 33.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for about $0.0746 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular exchanges. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $360.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dynamic has traded down 39% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

