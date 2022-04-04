Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DYNATRONICS CORP. is involved in the design, manufacture and sale of medical devices for therapeutic use by medical practitioners. “

Get Dynatronics alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DYNT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dynatronics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dynatronics in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Dynatronics in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynatronics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.13.

Shares of DYNT opened at $0.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Dynatronics has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of -0.06.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter. Dynatronics had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dynatronics will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dynatronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dynatronics in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynatronics during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Dynatronics by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 295,200 shares during the last quarter. 9.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynatronics (Get Rating)

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynatronics (DYNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.