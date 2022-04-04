Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DVAX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of DVAX stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $11.56. 1,821,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757,123. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.36. Dynavax Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $21.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 41,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $442,481.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Burgess sold 21,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $227,364.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,496 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,527. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 35,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dynavax Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.
