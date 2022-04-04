Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DVAX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of DVAX stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $11.56. 1,821,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757,123. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.36. Dynavax Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $21.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ:DVAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 95.00%. The company had revenue of $195.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 41,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $442,481.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Burgess sold 21,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $227,364.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,496 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,527. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 35,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

