Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.800-$4.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $120 million-$130 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EGRX. StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.00.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $51.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $651.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.55 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.13. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $36.48 and a 1 year high of $58.25.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EGRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.09). Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,738 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,017 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,046 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.