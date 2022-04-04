Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Easterly Government Properties worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 24.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 25.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DEA opened at $21.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 60.94 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.39. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Easterly Government Properties ( NYSE:DEA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $71.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.11 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 302.86%.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $149,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 19,594 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $411,474.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,076,464 over the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DEA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James cut Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

