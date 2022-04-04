Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James cut Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.10.

NYSE:DEA traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.95. 813,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,642. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.86 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $71.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.11 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $157,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $208,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,594 shares of company stock worth $1,076,464. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 47.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,256,000 after buying an additional 142,010 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 92,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 20,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

