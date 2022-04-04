Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.01% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Eastern Bankshares Inc. provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial and small business customers. It provides banking, trust, and investment services, as well as insurance services, through its full-service bank branches and insurance offices. Eastern Bankshares Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of EBC stock traded down $0.51 on Monday, hitting $21.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,024,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,763. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.94. Eastern Bankshares has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $23.03. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.84.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 24.62%. The company had revenue of $171.44 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Luis Borgen sold 46,270 shares of Eastern Bankshares stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $939,743.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 36,800 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 9,729 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 45,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.79% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastern Bankshares (EBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.