Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Eastman Kodak from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of NYSE KODK traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.67. The stock had a trading volume of 34,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.61. Eastman Kodak has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $11.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.63. The firm has a market cap of $525.19 million, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 4.91.

In other Eastman Kodak news, Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp bought 250,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.09 per share, with a total value of $1,526,720.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Randy Vandagriff sold 16,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $101,754.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,694,872 shares of company stock worth $15,538,766. 36.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Kodak in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Man Group plc raised its position in Eastman Kodak by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 99,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 32,828 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Kodak in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,710,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Kodak in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, GMT Capital Corp raised its position in Eastman Kodak by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 981,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,683,000 after buying an additional 182,400 shares during the last quarter. 32.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Kodak Company Profile

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

