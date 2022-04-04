Eastside Distilling (EAST) versus Its Peers Head-To-Head Comparison

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) is one of 30 public companies in the “Beverages” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Eastside Distilling to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eastside Distilling and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Eastside Distilling $14.78 million -$9.86 million -2.51 Eastside Distilling Competitors $11.49 billion $1.92 billion -19.72

Eastside Distilling’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Eastside Distilling. Eastside Distilling is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Eastside Distilling and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eastside Distilling -17.75% -91.92% -21.46% Eastside Distilling Competitors -28.91% -141.93% -19.87%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Eastside Distilling and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eastside Distilling 0 0 0 0 N/A Eastside Distilling Competitors 276 1288 1454 32 2.41

As a group, “Beverages” companies have a potential upside of 94.62%. Given Eastside Distilling’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Eastside Distilling has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Eastside Distilling has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eastside Distilling’s competitors have a beta of 0.73, meaning that their average share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.0% of Eastside Distilling shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.3% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Eastside Distilling shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Eastside Distilling competitors beat Eastside Distilling on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Eastside Distilling (Get Rating)

Eastside Distilling, Inc. manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. The company provides rum under the brand name of Hue-Hue Coffee Rum; tequila under the AzuÃ±ia Tequila brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name; and whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand. It also offers gin and ready-to-drink products. The company sells its products on a wholesale basis to distributors in the United States. Eastside Distilling, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

