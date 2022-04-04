easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 750 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a GBX 750 ($9.82) price target on easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EZJ has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 570 ($7.47) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 680 ($8.91) to GBX 570 ($7.47) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.48) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($9.29) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 815 ($10.68) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 697.93 ($9.14).

Shares of LON:EZJ opened at GBX 555 ($7.27) on Thursday. easyJet has a one year low of GBX 417.40 ($5.47) and a one year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.34). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 587.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 598.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of £4.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49.

In other easyJet news, insider Julie Southern acquired 1,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.59) per share, with a total value of £9,951.52 ($13,035.79). Also, insider Stephen Hester acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 480 ($6.29) per share, for a total transaction of £96,000 ($125,753.21). Insiders bought 21,567 shares of company stock valued at $10,625,070 in the last quarter.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

