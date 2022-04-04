Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 9.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 16.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,991 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the period.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust alerts:

Shares of ETX stock opened at $20.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.50. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $24.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.