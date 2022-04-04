eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EBAY. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.88.

EBAY opened at $57.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.30. The firm has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. eBay has a twelve month low of $49.53 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. eBay’s payout ratio is 4.35%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 176.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

