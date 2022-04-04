Edenbrook Capital, Llc Purchases 10,620 Shares of Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) Stock

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 10,620 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.59 per share, with a total value of $48,745.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hemisphere Media Group alerts:

On Monday, April 4th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 228,710 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,195.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 3,586 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $17,499.68.

On Thursday, March 24th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 8,100 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $40,338.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 5,193 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.94 per share, for a total transaction of $30,846.42.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 991 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $5,936.09.

On Monday, January 31st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 100 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $600.00.

On Friday, January 28th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 400 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,392.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 14,925 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.70 per share, with a total value of $99,997.50.

Shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.45. 349,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,300. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.64. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.21 million, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Hemisphere Media Group ( NASDAQ:HMTV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $56.82 million for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.42%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 81.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Hemisphere Media Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 80.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hemisphere Media Group in the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

HMTV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Hemisphere Media Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hemisphere Media Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc operates as the Spanish-language media company. The company operates Pantaya, a subscription streaming service of Spanish-language media with approximately million subscribers; Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 17.1 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment website, as well as mobile apps, featuring content produced by WAPA; and WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hemisphere Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemisphere Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.