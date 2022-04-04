Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ EDUC traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,932. Educational Development has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $18.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $69.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.10). Educational Development had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $45.11 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Educational Development’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDUC. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Educational Development by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Educational Development by 575.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 15,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Company Profile (Get Rating)

Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.

