Elbit Imaging Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EMITF) Announces $0.16 Dividend

Elbit Imaging Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EMITF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, April 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.157 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of Elbit Imaging stock opened at $1.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average is $1.80. Elbit Imaging has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $2.72.

About Elbit Imaging

Elbit Imaging Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of therapeutic medical systems for performing non-invasive treatments on the human body in the North and South America, Europe, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers treatment-oriented medical systems with ultrasound beam and magnetic resonance imaging for noninvasive treatments in human body.

