Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.67.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

EGO stock opened at $11.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.38. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $12.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Rating ) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGO. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. 56.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eldorado Gold (Get Rating)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the Certej and Bolcana development projects located in Romania; and 100% interest in the Tocantinzinho development project located in Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.