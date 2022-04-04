Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.88.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark lowered shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELMS traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 780,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,745. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.56.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Electric Last Mile Solutions by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 58,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Electric Last Mile Solutions by 1,633.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions by 2,317.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. 9.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

