Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.88.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark lowered shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.
Shares of NASDAQ:ELMS traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 780,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,745. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.56.
About Electric Last Mile Solutions (Get Rating)
Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.
