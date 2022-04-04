Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Price Target Raised to 44.00

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from 41.00 to 44.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Elkem ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

OTCMKTS:ELKEF opened at $3.70 on Thursday. Elkem ASA has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $4.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average of $3.70.

Elkem ASA manufactures and sells metals and materials in Norway, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Poland, Spain, the Netherlands, and othe European countries. It operates through three segments: Silicones, Silicon Products, and Carbon Solutions. The Silicones segment produces and sells various silicone-based products across various sub-sectors, including release coatings, engineering elastomers, healthcare products, specialty fluids, emulsions, and resins.

