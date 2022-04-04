Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Price Target Raised to 44.00

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from 41.00 to 44.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Elkem ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.
OTCMKTS:ELKEF opened at $3.70 on Thursday. Elkem ASA has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $4.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average of $3.70.
Elkem ASA manufactures and sells metals and materials in Norway, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Poland, Spain, the Netherlands, and othe European countries. It operates through three segments: Silicones, Silicon Products, and Carbon Solutions. The Silicones segment produces and sells various silicone-based products across various sub-sectors, including release coatings, engineering elastomers, healthcare products, specialty fluids, emulsions, and resins.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Elkem ASA (ELKEF)
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
Receive News & Ratings for Elkem ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elkem ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.