Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Price Target Raised to 44.00

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEFGet Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from 41.00 to 44.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Elkem ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

OTCMKTS:ELKEF opened at $3.70 on Thursday. Elkem ASA has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $4.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average of $3.70.

About Elkem ASA (Get Rating)

Elkem ASA manufactures and sells metals and materials in Norway, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Poland, Spain, the Netherlands, and othe European countries. It operates through three segments: Silicones, Silicon Products, and Carbon Solutions. The Silicones segment produces and sells various silicone-based products across various sub-sectors, including release coatings, engineering elastomers, healthcare products, specialty fluids, emulsions, and resins.

