Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.32% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing novel small molecule medicines to treat many rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases caused by nonsense mutations. The company’s lead product candidate consists ELX-02, is an optimized aminoglycoside designed to restore full-length functional proteins. It operates primarily in Waltham, MA and Rehovot, Israel. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Sevion Therapeutics Inc., is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.64.

ELOX stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,585. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $3.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.85. The stock has a market cap of $49.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.35.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 1,074.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 18,444 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,357 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.13% of the company’s stock.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

