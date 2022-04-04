Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on THQQF. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) from SEK 162.50 to SEK 150 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) from SEK 85.50 to SEK 81.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.17.

THQQF remained flat at $$8.61 on Friday. Embracer Group AB has a 12-month low of $6.72 and a 12-month high of $35.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.48.

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC, console, and mobile games for the games market worldwide. The company has a catalogue of approximately 240 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and Borderlands, among others.

