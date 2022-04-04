Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded Emerson Electric from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.42.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $97.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $58.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.46. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $86.72 and a 12-month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 20.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 11.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.1% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Fundamentun LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

