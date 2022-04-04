Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Wire from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ WIRE opened at $118.14 on Thursday. Encore Wire has a 1-year low of $65.98 and a 1-year high of $151.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.93 and a 200-day moving average of $122.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.18.

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The electronics maker reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $4.49. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 48.24% and a net margin of 20.88%. The company had revenue of $687.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Encore Wire’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encore Wire will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIRE. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Encore Wire by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Encore Wire by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,771 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,138,000. 81.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encore Wire Company Profile (Get Rating)

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

