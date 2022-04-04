Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.79.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Endo International from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays cut shares of Endo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Endo International from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Endo International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Endo International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENDP. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Endo International by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 13,663 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Endo International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $407,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Endo International by 430.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,399,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,841 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Endo International by 12.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 470,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 52,535 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Endo International in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENDP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.32. The stock had a trading volume of 41,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,263,280. The company has a market cap of $542.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.02. Endo International has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $7.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average of $3.82.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $789.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.97 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 90.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Endo International will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; QWO, an injectable treatment for moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

