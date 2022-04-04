EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered EnerSys from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EnerSys currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.33.

NYSE:ENS opened at $76.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.96. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $67.71 and a 1-year high of $100.23.

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.60 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in EnerSys by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,686,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,517,000 after purchasing an additional 76,728 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,302,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,292,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,659 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,045,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,677,000 after acquiring an additional 522,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 931,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,642,000 after acquiring an additional 137,930 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

