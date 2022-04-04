ENI (NYSE:E) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of ENI from €14.70 ($16.15) to €14.90 ($16.37) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ENI from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut ENI from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ENI from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded ENI to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ENI presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.32.

Shares of NYSE E opened at $29.68 on Thursday. ENI has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $32.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.63. The firm has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33.

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.97 billion for the quarter. ENI had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 11.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ENI will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.9356 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.72. ENI’s payout ratio is currently 36.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,899 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 285,129 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,884,000 after buying an additional 78,076 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENI during the fourth quarter valued at $372,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ENI during the fourth quarter valued at $514,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,097,795 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,354,000 after buying an additional 27,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

