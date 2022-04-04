Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EFSC. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

NASDAQ EFSC opened at $47.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.04. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1 year low of $42.23 and a 1 year high of $51.50.

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $124.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.70 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 13.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFSC. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the third quarter worth $205,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Claris Advisors LLC MO acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. 64.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enterprise Financial Services (Get Rating)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.