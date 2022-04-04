Envista (NYSE:NVST) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at Morgan Stanley

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.42% from the company’s previous close.

NVST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Envista has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

NYSE:NVST opened at $48.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Envista has a 52-week low of $37.60 and a 52-week high of $52.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.63.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $651.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.22 million. Envista had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 12.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Envista will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $5,621,545.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $141,481.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,488 shares of company stock valued at $7,608,414 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Envista by 357.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 69.1% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Envista by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Envista in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

