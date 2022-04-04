EQT (NYSE:EQT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. MKM Partners reiterated a buy rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.22.

NYSE EQT opened at $36.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.49. EQT has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $36.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of -8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that EQT will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.47%.

EQT declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yale University acquired a new position in EQT during the third quarter valued at $263,059,000. Forrestal Agricultural Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter worth about $183,175,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in EQT during the third quarter worth about $169,716,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in EQT during the fourth quarter worth about $157,875,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in EQT by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,456,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $115,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

