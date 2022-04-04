Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Teck Resources Limited’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Teck Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.38. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

TECK has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Teck Resources stock opened at $42.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.16. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $43.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.0981 dividend. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $318,590,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $127,516,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,513,000. Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,145,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,114,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.