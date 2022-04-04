Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ESPR has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Esperion Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.50.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

ESPR opened at $4.96 on Thursday. Esperion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $29.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.60.

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.48 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.89) EPS. Research analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 187.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 9,556 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 461.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 12,129 shares in the last quarter.

About Esperion Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.