Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ESNT has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essent Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Essent Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essent Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.71.

NYSE ESNT opened at $40.80 on Thursday. Essent Group has a one year low of $39.26 and a one year high of $54.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.28.

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.24. Essent Group had a net margin of 66.29% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Essent Group will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 13.09%.

In other news, Director Robert Glanville bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.71 per share, with a total value of $40,710.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Casale sold 6,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $328,731.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,288 shares of company stock worth $364,531 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at $45,856,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Essent Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Essent Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 181,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

