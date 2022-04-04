Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euroseas from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Euroseas from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Euroseas from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Euroseas stock opened at $29.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.17 million, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.77 and its 200 day moving average is $28.95. Euroseas has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $39.17.

Euroseas ( NASDAQ:ESEA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.18. Euroseas had a return on equity of 81.93% and a net margin of 45.67%. The business had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Euroseas will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESEA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Euroseas during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Euroseas by 12,595.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 23,049 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Euroseas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Euroseas by 2,272.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,132 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Euroseas by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 10,191 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. 18.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euroseas Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, mainly including manufactured products, and perishables. It also owns drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks such as bauxite, phosphate and fertilizers.

