Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Everspin Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Everspin Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MRAM opened at $8.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day moving average is $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $168.49 million, a P/E ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 1.23. Everspin Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $14.36.

Everspin Technologies ( NASDAQ:MRAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. Everspin Technologies had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 20.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 246.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 4,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. 33.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Everspin Technologies (Get Rating)

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.