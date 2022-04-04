EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.89

Shares of EVN AG (OTCMKTS:EVNVY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.89 and last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

Separately, AlphaValue lowered shares of EVN to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day moving average is $5.40.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.0759 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. EVN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

About EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY)

EVN AG provides energy and environmental services for private and business customers, as well as municipalities in Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Germany, and Albania. The company operates through Energy, Generation, Networks, South East Europe, Environmental, and Other segments. It generates electricity from thermal sources and renewable energies; and procures, trades, and sells electricity and natural gas to end customers and on wholesale markets, as well as generates and sells heat.

