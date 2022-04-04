EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Receives $30.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Northcoast Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of EVO Payments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of EVOP opened at $23.53 on Friday. EVO Payments has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $30.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -588.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.36.

EVO Payments ( NASDAQ:EVOP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. EVO Payments had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $133.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that EVO Payments will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory S. Pope purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.61 per share, with a total value of $452,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 42.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 5.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in EVO Payments by 3.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in EVO Payments by 3.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in EVO Payments by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in EVO Payments by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

