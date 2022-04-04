Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

EPM opened at $7.19 on Thursday. Evolution Petroleum has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $8.17. The stock has a market cap of $242.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

