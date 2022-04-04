Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.35

Excelsior Mining Corp. (TSE:MIN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 600637 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Separately, Pi Financial decreased their price target on Excelsior Mining from C$1.75 to C$1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get Excelsior Mining alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$97.57 million and a PE ratio of -1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.80.

Excelsior Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Gunnison copper project covering an area of approximately 3,869 hectares located in Cochise County, Arizona; and the Johnson Camp Mine located in Arizona.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Excelsior Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelsior Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.