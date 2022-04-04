Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $210.08.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPE. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $205.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $198.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Expedia Group has a one year low of $136.77 and a one year high of $217.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.88, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.81.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.92) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 5,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 10,280 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total value of $2,153,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,391 shares of company stock valued at $24,020,700. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $340,250,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,266,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,683,542 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,292,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,900 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $195,284,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 833,087 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $136,543,000 after acquiring an additional 480,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

