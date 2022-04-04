Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Gap Up to $14.40

Shares of Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.40, but opened at $14.90. Exscientia shares last traded at $14.93, with a volume of 3,890 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exscientia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.29. The company has a quick ratio of 12.71, a current ratio of 12.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Exscientia ( NASDAQ:EXAI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.79). Equities research analysts predict that Exscientia plc will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXAI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,590,413,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,200,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. 16.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

