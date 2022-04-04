Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus raised Exxon Mobil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.35.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $83.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.16. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $91.50.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,211,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,494,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,974 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,322,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,825 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,397,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,982,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,619,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,873,632,000 after buying an additional 164,733 shares during the period. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

