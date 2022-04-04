Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmer Bros. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Get Farmer Bros. alerts:

NASDAQ:FARM opened at $7.25 on Thursday. Farmer Bros. has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $13.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Farmer Bros. ( NASDAQ:FARM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $118.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.80 million. Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a negative return on equity of 30.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Farmer Bros. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Farmer Bros. by 4,759.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 86,146 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 15.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 45,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 16.1% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 127,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 47.7% during the third quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Farmer Bros. in the third quarter worth $1,061,000. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

About Farmer Bros. (Get Rating)

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee, flavored and unflavored teas, coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers, culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces, and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.