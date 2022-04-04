Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FMNB. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Farmers National Banc from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ FMNB traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.89. The stock had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,775. The firm has a market cap of $574.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.93. Farmers National Banc has a twelve month low of $14.57 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.61.

Farmers National Banc ( NASDAQ:FMNB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $39.24 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Farmers National Banc by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 82,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 39,297 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Farmers National Banc by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Farmers National Banc by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 58,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 10,422 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Farmers National Banc by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 88,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 3rd quarter worth $572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

