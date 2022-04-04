Fast Radius (NASDAQ:FSRD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Fast Radius (NASDAQ:FSRDGet Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ FSRD opened at $1.38 on Monday. Fast Radius has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

Fast Radius Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fast RFast Radiusadius Inc offers manufacturing solutions including application discovery, product design and testing, production-grade manufacturing and global fulfillment. The company offers additive thermoplastic, elastomeric and metal manufacturing services. Fast RFast Radiusadius Inc is based in Chicago, Illinois.

