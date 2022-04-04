FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.20.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FBK shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of FB Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in FB Financial by 221.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in FB Financial by 24.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in FB Financial by 27.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FBK opened at $43.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.52. FB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $34.99 and a fifty-two week high of $48.03.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $142.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.41 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 31.03% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that FB Financial will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 13.13%.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

