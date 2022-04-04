FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $50.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FB Financial Corp is a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, FirstBank. The company provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients. It operates primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama and North Georgia. The company also provides national mortgage business. FB Financial Corp is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

FBK has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FB Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on FB Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.20.

FB Financial stock opened at $43.35 on Thursday. FB Financial has a 12 month low of $34.99 and a 12 month high of $48.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.04.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. FB Financial had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 31.03%. The business had revenue of $142.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FB Financial will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 221.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in FB Financial by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in FB Financial by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in FB Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in FB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

