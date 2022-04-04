Feathercoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.96 Million (FTC)

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $1.96 million and $2,320.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Feathercoin has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Feathercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin Profile

Feathercoin (FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

