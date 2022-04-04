Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.91.

Shares of FRT stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $122.62. 777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,694. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.33 and its 200 day moving average is $124.64. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $102.43 and a 1 year high of $140.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $254.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 131.69%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth $983,225,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,559,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,030,577,000 after purchasing an additional 372,411 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 64.5% in the third quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 605,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,445,000 after acquiring an additional 237,501 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 180.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 365,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,164,000 after purchasing an additional 235,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,465,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,565,000 after buying an additional 232,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022, and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

